Missing Kentucky man last seen in Grand Canyon on Feb. 23

The National Park Service is searching for a missing Kentucky man who was last seen at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Feb. 23.

Officials say 40-year-old John Pennington was last seen at Yaki Point. He abandoned his vehicle in the area sometime last Tuesday and is reportedly traveling alone.

Pennington may be riding a yellow motorcyle - a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 - with Ohi plates.

He is described as a 5'11", 165-pound white male with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or online at https://www.nps.gov/ISB.

