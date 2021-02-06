Missing person search underway for man in Grand Canyon last seen Dec. 20

article

A man missing in Grand Canyon National Park since Dec. 20 has still not been located and now authorities are asking for the public's help to find him.

On Feb. 6, the National Park Service (NPS) announced it's conducting a missing person search in the park for a Portland, Maine man named Stephen Coleman, 60.

He was last seen on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and is believed to be hiking the park alone after leaving his belongings with a friend. He reportedly said he'd be back for his things after his hike.

"Coleman's whereabouts are unknown and he may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine," NPS said.

He's a Black male, six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and is mostly bald with some brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Coleman to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009 or report online at www.nps.gov/ISB.