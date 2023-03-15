Expand / Collapse search
Richfield police: Missing teen found safe in Texas

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated March 16, 2023 10:04AM
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy who Richfield, Minnesota, police were looking for has been found safe in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

The teenager is in the process of being reunited with his family. Richfield police said they "want to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who helped."

The teenager, who has autism, was reported missing earlier this week, with authorities saying it's believed the teen boarded a bus at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and took it out of state. 