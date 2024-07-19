Missing woman identified as 1 of 2 people found dead in west Phoenix parking lot

article

A woman who went missing in Phoenix after allegedly receiving messages from a stalker was identified as a woman found dead in a car nearly two weeks ago.

Doris Maricela Aguilar, 25, was found dead in a car on July 7 parked outside a steakhouse near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

READ MORE: Alleged stalker of missing Phoenix woman sent her messages days before her disappearance

Featured article

She was found next to 51-year-old Juan Jose Velis Cuellar who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When the bodies were found, police said they appeared to be in the vehicle for several days.

According to a release on July 8, a firearm was found in the vehicle.

On July 19, police identified the bodies.

Additional details were withheld due to an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you can help.