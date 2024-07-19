Expand / Collapse search
Missing woman identified as 1 of 2 people found dead in west Phoenix parking lot

Updated  July 19, 2024 3:25pm MST
Doris Aguilar article

Doris Aguilar (Daniel Lara)

PHOENIX - A woman who went missing in Phoenix after allegedly receiving messages from a stalker was identified as a woman found dead in a car nearly two weeks ago.

Doris Maricela Aguilar, 25, was found dead in a car on July 7 parked outside a steakhouse near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

READ MORE: Alleged stalker of missing Phoenix woman sent her messages days before her disappearance

She was found next to 51-year-old Juan Jose Velis Cuellar who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When the bodies were found, police said they appeared to be in the vehicle for several days.

According to a release on July 8, a firearm was found in the vehicle.

On July 19, police identified the bodies.

Additional details were withheld due to an ongoing investigation, according to police.

