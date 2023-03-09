Expand / Collapse search

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall at DC hotel

By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick
Associated Press
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after tripping at a local hotel, a spokesman for the senator said.

The Kentucky senator, who's 81, was attending a private dinner in Washington on Wednesday when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

McConnell's office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

In 2019, the GOP leader tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

McConnell, GOP delegation meet with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators visited Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Storyful

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 89, said last week that she had been hospitalized to be treated for shingles.

The Democratic absences have proven a challenge for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is already navigating a very narrow 51-49 majority.

The Republicans, as the minority party, have had an easier time with intermittent absences. It is unclear if McConnell will be out on Thursday and if that would have an effect on scheduled votes. South Dakota Sen. John Thune is the Senate’s No. 2 Republican.