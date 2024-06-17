Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
2
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly shooting; a Grand Canyon death | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 17, 2024 7:08pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a hiker's death at the Grand Canyon, to a mother being accused of leaving her toddler inside a car that reached a temperature of more than 120 degrees, here are tonight's top stories.

1. MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

Featured

MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks
article

MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man and an MMA fighter claiming self-defense, police said.

2. Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police

Featured

Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police
article

Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police

A woman who police say left her young daughter inside a hot car in Mesa while an Excessive Heat Warning was in effect has been arrested.

3. Man dead after car fell on top of him, police say

Featured

Man dead after car fell on top of him, police say
article

Man dead after car fell on top of him, police say

A man is dead after police say a car fell on top of him at a business near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

4. Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash; police are investigating

Featured

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash; police are investigating
article

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash; police are investigating

A person is dead after a Peoria crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Monday afternoon.

5. Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon

Featured

Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon
article

Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon

A 41-year-old man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead on Bright Angel Trail, the National Park Service said.