MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly shooting; a Grand Canyon death | Nightly Roundup

article
From a hiker's death at the Grand Canyon, to a mother being accused of leaving her toddler inside a car that reached a temperature of more than 120 degrees, here are tonight's top stories.
1. MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks
Featured
A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man and an MMA fighter claiming self-defense, police said.
2. Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police
Featured
A woman who police say left her young daughter inside a hot car in Mesa while an Excessive Heat Warning was in effect has been arrested.
3. Man dead after car fell on top of him, police say
Featured
A man is dead after police say a car fell on top of him at a business near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
4. Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash; police are investigating
Featured
A person is dead after a Peoria crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Monday afternoon.
5. Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon
Featured
A 41-year-old man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead on Bright Angel Trail, the National Park Service said.