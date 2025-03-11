Mom of man killed by trooper must pay legal fees; search intensifies for missing person l Morning News Brief

The mother of a man who was killed by an Arizona trooper was ordered by a judge to pay legal fees; police have intensified their search for a missing Valley man; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 11.

1. Mom of man killed must pay legal fees

2. Have you seen him?

3. Ex-officer, wife accused of murder and child abuse

4. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

5. No more free bags?

Today's weather