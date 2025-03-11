Expand / Collapse search

Mom of man killed by trooper must pay legal fees; search intensifies for missing person l Morning News Brief

Published  March 11, 2025 10:06am MST
Man killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning Headlines March 11

A man was found shot and killed in a neighborhood west of downtown Phoenix; arrests were made after a dog was abandoned on video in the west Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The mother of a man who was killed by an Arizona trooper was ordered by a judge to pay legal fees; police have intensified their search for a missing Valley man; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 11.

1. Mom of man killed must pay legal fees

Dion Johnson: Mother of man killed by Arizona trooper ordered to pay legal fees

The mother of a man who was killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper five years ago has been ordered to pay the state $350,000 in legal fees.

2. Have you seen him?

Luke Wuennenberg: Search intensifies for missing Peoria man

The search for missing 20-year-old Luke Wuennenberg has intensified after Peoria Police say he went missing on March 8. He reportedly left home to go on a hike and then vanished.

3. Ex-officer, wife accused of murder and child abuse

Judge OKs release of father, stepmother accused in Arizona girl's death

A Maricopa County judge gave the OK to release Germayne Cunningham and Lisa Cunningham from jail months ahead of their trial for allegedly abusing and murdering Germayne's daughter in 2017.

4. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Lori Vallow Daybell: Judge to hear arguments on cameras in court during murder conspiracy trial

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

5. No more free bags?

Southwest Airlines ending its free checked bag policy for many passengers

Southwest Airlines will begin charging for checked bags on flights for many passengers, ending its unique offering in the industry. Here's what to know.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Storms to bring more rain, snow to state

Another storm is expected to bring more rain to the Valley on Tuesday. We'll see a high near 78 degrees.

