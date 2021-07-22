Expand / Collapse search
Mom throws Southwest Airlines-themed birthday party for 6-year-old son

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mom throws Southwest Airlines themed birthday for son

The party included Southwest Airline themed balloons, gift bags and a cake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va - Erica Turner Guerrier’s son’s sixth birthday was approaching and the Chesapeake, Virginia mom wanted to throw her son a birthday party she knew he would love. The theme: Southwest Airlines.

"My son loves airplanes and requested a Southwest Airlines-themed party," Turner Guerrier told Storyful. "Not typical of your average 6-year-old. I did my best to deliver upon his wishes."

RELATED: Ohio animal shelter throws purr-fect birthday party for 19-year-old cat

In a video posted on Twitter, Turner Guerrier pans around a room filled with Southwest’s iconic color scheme balloons, gift bags with Southwest's trademark heart and logo with a stock card that said, "Thank you for flying with me!" 

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 3.52.28 PM

A Virginia mother threw her son a Southwest Airlines themed birthday party.

There was also a special cake decorated with a Southwest airliner made out of icing.

RELATED: Southwest employees send lost Buzz Lightyear toy on epic adventure before returning him to family

The Dallas-based airline responded with a tweet, saying, "Aw! Looks like you did an amazing job! Send your account number in a DM, so we can send some love for the birthday boy."

This story was reported from Boston.