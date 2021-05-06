Mom's comment may have led to New Jersey man's Capitol breach arrest

article

A comment by a New Jersey man's mother may have led to his arrest for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

Robert Lee Petrosh of Mays Landing is charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building and other offenses. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday says the FBI received a tip that Petrosh had been in the Capitol building that day.

The tipster's grandmother allegedly heard the information from Petrosh's mother.

An FBI task force member who knows Petrosh also allegedly confirmed his identity.

Petrosh has been released on $50,000 bond. A message left Thursday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

