Monsoon: Parts of Northern Arizona hit by stormy weather

Monday saw another round of monsoon weather moving through parts of Arizona.

In Northern Arizona, the National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Advisories for various areas.

Besides flooding concerns, lightning reportedly caught a house on fire in the region.

New projects help alleviate flooding fears in Flagstaff

In Flagstaff, attention is being paid to areas lying underneath wildfire burn scars. Those areas were heavily affected by flooding in 2022 as a result of burn scars.

"It was stressful. Real stressful," said Greg Velasquez. "Eight to 10 inches of mud at any given point from those events."

and over the weekend, the neighborhoods saw heavy rainstorms.

According to Flagstaff city officials, soil in some areas affected by wildfire were burned severely, which means the soil will act like glass and shed water rapidly, in a condition known as hydrophobic soils.

"If you were to pour a glass of water on [the hydrophobic soil], it would just run off it like you poured it on your kitchen counter," said Lucinda Andreani with the Coconino County Flood Control District., in July 2022.

Since the floods, homes that were destroyed are being rebuilt. Meanwhile, officials with Coconino County are investing millions of dollars in flood mitigation efforts. Such efforts included an expansion of trenches.

"They just finished the last connection of the pipe last Thursday and poured the concrete cap over it," said Velasquez. "Didn’t even get a chance to backfill it and the flood came just in time, so we are thankful that we had a delay in the monsoons."

Neighbors said a rainstorm dumped about three inches of rain in a two-hour period over the weekend, but the deeper and wider flood canals worked, which allowed residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

"Just to see the water stay in the trench, just awesome. Especially with the debris," said Greg Velasquez.

Coconino County has secured over $90 million in Federal funding agreements for watershed restoration and flood mitigation efforts. For 2023, they have delivered about $35 million worth of those efforts.

Power Outages

APS is reporting that 1,200 customers are without power due to weather in Flagstaff, in an area between Desilva Avenue and Hoskins Avenue, and from Beaver Street to Switzer Canyon Drive.

Power is expected to be restored in the area by 8:10 p.m.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

