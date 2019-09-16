Monsoon storm brought rain, blowing dust, and lightning to the Valley and beyond

Monsoon weather made a return to parts of Arizona, including the Valley, Monday afternoon and into the night.

Parts of the West Valley were hit by monsoon weather Monday night, with the storms bringing rain and lightning to many parts of the West Valley. The storm also left thousands of APS customers without power.

Photo Courtesy: Monica Perez

Earlier in the day, National Weather Serice officials say a cluster of severe storms were spotted south of Phoenix, with the I-8 and the I-10 feeling the impacts from the storm. Blowing dust also affected parts of San Tan Valley, as captured by SkyFOX.

Photo Courtesy: Dawson Zoey Colarelli

A dust storm was also spotted in the Eloy area by Mike Olbinski, who posted video of the storm to his Twitter page.

ADOT officials say drivers are not encouraged to drive into a dust storm, but did offer advice on what to do if drivers are caught in one.

Photo Courtesy: Adam Classen

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.