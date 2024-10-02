Montana man linked to Alicia Navarro pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor: AG

article

The Montana Attorney General's Office say a man who is connected with a previously missing Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to a count of sexual abuse of children.

"Edmund Davis, 37, admitted to possessing child sex abuse material on his electronic devices," read a portion of the Sept. 30 statement. "A review of the content determined the individuals depicted to be under the age of 13."

We first reported on the allegations made against Davis in October 2023. Our report at the time stated that Montana prosecutors accused Davis of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, a crime that carries a maximum 100-year prison sentence.

According to the Sept. 30 statement, the offending contents were found in July 2023, when police in Havre, Mont. served a search warrant on Davis' apartment after learning that a woman who went missing in 2019 was living there.

"When she answered the door, officers observed Davis in the kitchen behind her throwing a cellphone into a trash can and placing items on top of the phone as if to hide it," read a portion of the statement.

Alicia Navarro, in a photo released in July 2023

While the Montana Attorney General's Office did not explicitly name the woman, the woman's description matches that of Alicia Navarro. Navarro, who was described as a high-functioning autistic teen, left her home in the middle of the night in September 2019. She was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

It should also be noted that during a July 2023 interview with Glendale Police, Alicia said no one had hurt her.

Officials said after investigators received a search warrant for the electronic devices, they found a known child sexual abuse material photo, along with other images that were described as "evidentiary."

Per the statement, a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Davis on Dec. 16.

"The state will be asking the court to sentence Davis to the Montana State Prison for 100 years, with 50 years suspended and a 25-year parole restriction," read a portion of the statement.