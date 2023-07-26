Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:44 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:43 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Breaking News

Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

By and
Published 
Updated 3:46PM
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a girl that went missing in 2019 has been found safe.

During a news conference on July 26, Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago announced Alicia Navarro was found safe in Montana.

This comes after the department received thousands of leads in this case.

Navarro, who was described as a high-functioning autistic teen left her home in the middle of the night over three years ago. She was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

MORE: FBI officially joins case of missing Glendale teen

According to police, Navarro was reportedly found in a Montana town that is located close to the U.S.-Canadian border. Officials said Alicia is asking for privacy at this time.

"We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure," Santiago said.

Loved ones say she's a high-functioning girl with autism who did something her mother calls out of her character. Her mom remained relentless in her search for her daughter as years came and went.

She is now 18 years old, she was 14 when she went missing in 2019.

Glendale Police say she showed up at a local police station in Montana, didn’t say which town but said it’s 40 miles south of the Canadian border. A very small town.

They say she was "happy" and "healthy" and is ready to move on with her life.

She has been reunited with her mom, and of course, police say it was an emotional reunion. Santiago says it appears her mother was the only one there for reunification.

Glendale Police tell us they will be providing a photograph shortly of the day she showed up at the police station in Montana.

Glendale Police and the FBI are in Montana investigating further.

She is not being held anywhere, she can come and go as she pleases as she’s still in Montana, police said.

Full press conference:

Full press conference: Alicia Navarro found safe

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Background on this case

When we spoke to Jessica Nunez, her mother, before the two-year mark of her daughter's disappearance, she held onto hope that one day she would be reunited with her child.

Jessica Nunez

That day has come.

Trent Steele is a private investigator who worked on Alicia's case. He's the president of the Anti-Predator Project, a non-profit agency helping families with cases centered around missing people and human trafficking.

Steele previously said Alicia's case was not cold at all. His team dedicated up to 50 hours a week on it and has received hundreds of tips.

"I mean, we've had tips come all the way from Los Angeles to New York with alleged sightings, even out here in Florida where I'm at," he said in 2022. "None of them have panned out."

Jessica worked with the Anti-Predator Project to help find Navarro.

Police didn't detail the circumstances of Alicia's disappearance.

Related

Sept. 15 marks 3 years since Alicia Navarro vanished from her Glendale home
article

Sept. 15 marks 3 years since Alicia Navarro vanished from her Glendale home

Here we are on Sept. 15, now three years since Alicia Navarro left her home in the middle of the night. She was 14 then and will turn 18 on Sept. 20.