Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a girl that went missing in 2019 has been found safe.

During a news conference on July 26, Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago announced Alicia Navarro was found safe in Montana.

This comes after the department received thousands of leads in this case.

Navarro, who was described as a high-functioning autistic teen left her home in the middle of the night over three years ago. She was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

According to police, Navarro was reportedly found in a Montana town that is located close to the U.S.-Canadian border. Officials said Alicia is asking for privacy at this time.

"We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure," Santiago said.

Loved ones say she's a high-functioning girl with autism who did something her mother calls out of her character. Her mom remained relentless in her search for her daughter as years came and went.

She is now 18 years old, she was 14 when she went missing in 2019.

Glendale Police say she showed up at a local police station in Montana, didn’t say which town but said it’s 40 miles south of the Canadian border. A very small town.

They say she was "happy" and "healthy" and is ready to move on with her life.

She has been reunited with her mom, and of course, police say it was an emotional reunion. Santiago says it appears her mother was the only one there for reunification.

Glendale Police tell us they will be providing a photograph shortly of the day she showed up at the police station in Montana.

Glendale Police and the FBI are in Montana investigating further.

She is not being held anywhere, she can come and go as she pleases as she’s still in Montana, police said.

Full press conference:

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Background on this case

When we spoke to Jessica Nunez, her mother, before the two-year mark of her daughter's disappearance, she held onto hope that one day she would be reunited with her child.

Jessica Nunez

That day has come.

Trent Steele is a private investigator who worked on Alicia's case. He's the president of the Anti-Predator Project, a non-profit agency helping families with cases centered around missing people and human trafficking.

Steele previously said Alicia's case was not cold at all. His team dedicated up to 50 hours a week on it and has received hundreds of tips.

"I mean, we've had tips come all the way from Los Angeles to New York with alleged sightings, even out here in Florida where I'm at," he said in 2022. "None of them have panned out."

Jessica worked with the Anti-Predator Project to help find Navarro.

Police didn't detail the circumstances of Alicia's disappearance.