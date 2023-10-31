More passengers flying into and out of Sky Harbor Airport in 2023, figures show

Figures released by Sky Harbor Airport officials show more people are flying into and out of Phoenix's major airport during the first nine months of the year, when compared to the same time in 2022.

According to the figures, a total of 35,760,922 passengers flew into or out of the airport so far in 2023, compared to 32,591,191 in 2022, representing a 9.7% increase.

The figures also show more people are using Sky Harbor Airport so far in 2023, when compared to the same time in 2019, the last full year before the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In 2019, figures show a total of 34,486,044 passengers using the airport.

For comparison, figures from Sky Harbor show only 21,928,708 passengers used the airport in 2020, marking a 52.6% decrease from 2019.

"This year has seen several months of record-breaking passenger travel. We are excited to see that people are traveling and that they are doing it more than they did before the pandemic," read a portion of a statement released by airport officials.