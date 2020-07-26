More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

article

Authorities say more than two dozen lifeguards from two New Jersey beach towns have tested positive for the coronavirus after having been together socially.

Officials said the lifeguards are from Harvey Cedars and Surf City, neighboring boroughs on Long Beach Island.

Mayor Jonathan Oldham of Harvey Cedards said island health officials alerted the borough to the cluster Thursday and the lifeguards were being quarantined until they are cleared by doctors.

Harvey Cedars said Saturday that 17 lifeguards, all of whom had "attended a party in Surf City," had tested positive for COVID-19.

The island's health director earlier said a dozen Surf City lifeguards had tested positive.

