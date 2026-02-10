Nancy Guthrie: Search continues after 2nd ransom deadline passed l Morning News Brief

article
The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its 10th day after the second ransom deadline passed, and more. Here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
1. Nancy Guthrie latest
Feb. 10 marks the tenth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
2. ‘He was not the subject of the original call’
New details from the Phoenix Police Department reveal an officer fatally shot a man who had disarmed a home invasion suspect before police arrived at a home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Jan. 26.
3. What our pets teach us about love
When it comes to relationships, a new study by Rover finds that pets are the ultimate green flag and how someone treats their pet is how they will treat others.
4. East Valley house fire
An adult is in extremely critical condition after a fire broke out on Feb. 10 at a mobile home park near Goldfield Road and Superstition Boulevard.
5. Hit-and-run investigation
A man is expected to survive after police say he was hit by a van on Feb. 10 near 6th Avenue and Broadway Road. The driver left the scene after the crash.
A look at today's weather
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm in the Valley with a high in the low-80s.
