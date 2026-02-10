Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie: Search continues after 2nd ransom deadline passed l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 10, 2026 10:05am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. (Getty Images; PCSD)

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its 10th day after the second ransom deadline passed, and more. Here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie latest

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 10 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 10 latest updates

Feb. 10 marks the tenth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

2. ‘He was not the subject of the original call’

Featured

Phoenix Police officer kills homeowner who disarmed home invasion suspect
article

Phoenix Police officer kills homeowner who disarmed home invasion suspect

New details from the Phoenix Police Department reveal an officer fatally shot a man who had disarmed a home invasion suspect before police arrived at a home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Jan. 26.

3. What our pets teach us about love

Featured

How people treat their pets is a good indicator of how they treat others, study finds
article

How people treat their pets is a good indicator of how they treat others, study finds

When it comes to relationships, a new study by Rover finds that pets are the ultimate green flag and how someone treats their pet is how they will treat others.

4. East Valley house fire

Featured

1 critically hurt in Apache Junction house fire
article

1 critically hurt in Apache Junction house fire

An adult is in extremely critical condition after a fire broke out on Feb. 10 at a mobile home park near Goldfield Road and Superstition Boulevard.

5. Hit-and-run investigation

Hit-and-run crash sends man to hospital

Hit-and-run crash sends man to hospital

A man is expected to survive after police say he was hit by a van on Feb. 10 near 6th Avenue and Broadway Road. The driver left the scene after the crash.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/10/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/10/26

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm in the Valley with a high in the low-80s.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews