More than 50 residents evacuated from north Phoenix apartments due to fire

More than 50 people were evacuated from a north Phoenix apartment complex early Wednesday morning as firefighters battled a fire inside the building.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 2:45 a.m. near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a fire on the third floor of the building. Crews quickly established a water line to fight the fire.

All residents on the first and second floors were evacuated. Crisis response teams also responded to the scene to assist the evacuated residents.

"At one point Phoenix PD stated there were more than 50 people evacuated do[sic] to the potential fire spread," Capt. Todd Keller said in a statement on Oct. 13.

Three families were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

