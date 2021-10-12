Dysart High School assistant football coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct involving minor

article

Police officials in El Mirage say they have arrested a 24-year-old employee at Dysart High School for alleged sexual misconducts involving a teenager.

According to a brief statement, Nathan Jellicoe of Glendale is accused of 10 counts of sexual conduct and two counts of luring a minor for exploitation.

In a statement, Dysart Unified School District officials say they were informed on Oct. 12 about an "allegation of unprofessional conduct by a school employee involving a minor student."

"The El Mirage Police Department was notified by school officials immediately upon learning of allegations involving inappropriate conduct between Jellicoe and a 16-year-old student," read a portion of the statement released by El Mirage Police officials.

El Mirage Police officials say Jellicoe worked as an assistant football coach and a security guard at Dysart High. Dysart Unified officials say Jellicoe will not be returning to any district campus.

An investigation into Jellicoe is ongoing, and anyone with information should call El Mirage Police at (623) 500-3000.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters