Human remains found in Mohave County desert

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a remote desert area in Golden Valley.

The sheriff's office says they received a call at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 10 from someone who said they found a skull while hiking near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road.

Detectives responded to the scene and determined that the skull was human. Several other bones were also found following a search of the area.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

