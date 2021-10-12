Human remains found in Mohave County desert
article
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a remote desert area in Golden Valley.
The sheriff's office says they received a call at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 10 from someone who said they found a skull while hiking near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road.
Detectives responded to the scene and determined that the skull was human. Several other bones were also found following a search of the area.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Arizona Headlines
- PD: Suspect in custody in connection to Chandler shooting
- Peoria man killed by police following reported domestic violence incident
- Woman arrested after shooting alleged shoplifter at Circle K in north Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.