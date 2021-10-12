Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
10
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MDT until WED 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County

PD: Suspect in custody in connection to Chandler shooting

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect in custody in connection to Chandler shooting

CHANDLER, Ariz. - One person was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.

According to Chandler Police, the shooting happened during the early-morning hours of Oct. 12 near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and police said a suspect is in custody.

No identities have been released.

"At this time, all parties involved are accounted for and no one is outstanding," Sgt. Zachary Waters said.

Police say a motive for the shooting is unknown, however, it is believed that the victim and suspect are known acquaintances.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.