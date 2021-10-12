PD: Suspect in custody in connection to Chandler shooting
CHANDLER, Ariz. - One person was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.
According to Chandler Police, the shooting happened during the early-morning hours of Oct. 12 near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and police said a suspect is in custody.
No identities have been released.
"At this time, all parties involved are accounted for and no one is outstanding," Sgt. Zachary Waters said.
Police say a motive for the shooting is unknown, however, it is believed that the victim and suspect are known acquaintances.
