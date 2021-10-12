PD: Suspect in custody in connection to Chandler shooting

One person was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.

According to Chandler Police, the shooting happened during the early-morning hours of Oct. 12 near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and police said a suspect is in custody.

No identities have been released.

"At this time, all parties involved are accounted for and no one is outstanding," Sgt. Zachary Waters said.

Police say a motive for the shooting is unknown, however, it is believed that the victim and suspect are known acquaintances.

