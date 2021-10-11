Peoria man killed by police following reported domestic violence incident

article

Peoria Police officers shot and killed a man after responding to a reported domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, the department said.

Officers got reports of the suspect trying to strangle a victim around 3:45 a.m. near Cactus Road and 83rd Avenue, said Peoria Police Sgt. Brandon Sheffert.

"When officers arrived, the suspect approached them in the parking lot. The suspect was armed with a gun and pointed the gun at his head. Officers negotiated with the suspect for several minutes. During the conversation, the male moved the gun from being pointed at his head and pointed it toward officers. Each officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect," Sheffert said.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Begay of Peoria, died from his injuries after medical crews attempted to perform life-saving measures.

"Officers involved in this incident were wearing body worn cameras, and they were activated. This investigation was turned over to detectives from the Buckeye Police Department as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team," Sheffert said.

