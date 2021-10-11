Peoria man killed by police following reported domestic violence incident

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
20
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Peoria man killed by police following reported domestic violence incident

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police officers shot and killed a man after responding to a reported domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, the department said.

Officers got reports of the suspect trying to strangle a victim around 3:45 a.m. near Cactus Road and 83rd Avenue, said Peoria Police Sgt. Brandon Sheffert.

"When officers arrived, the suspect approached them in the parking lot. The suspect was armed with a gun and pointed the gun at his head. Officers negotiated with the suspect for several minutes. During the conversation, the male moved the gun from being pointed at his head and pointed it toward officers. Each officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect," Sheffert said.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Begay of Peoria, died from his injuries after medical crews attempted to perform life-saving measures.

"Officers involved in this incident were wearing body worn cameras, and they were activated. This investigation was turned over to detectives from the Buckeye Police Department as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team," Sheffert said.

Related Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters