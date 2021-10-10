Man arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a Phoenix man: PD

article

A man is dead after being stabbed by someone Phoenix Police say he knew on Oct. 9.

Kevin Gomez Vasquez, 23, was found stabbed near 22nd and Devonshire avenues around 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died, says Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

She adds, "During the course of the investigation detectives learned the victim was involved in an altercation with three other individuals when the stabbing occurred."

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Luis Humberto Perez Soto – someone who Justus says knows the victim.

No further information is available.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: