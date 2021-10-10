Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a Phoenix man: PD

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime scene tape article

PHOENIX - A man is dead after being stabbed by someone Phoenix Police say he knew on Oct. 9.

Kevin Gomez Vasquez, 23, was found stabbed near 22nd and Devonshire avenues around 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died, says Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

She adds, "During the course of the investigation detectives learned the victim was involved in an altercation with three other individuals when the stabbing occurred."

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Luis Humberto Perez Soto – someone who Justus says knows the victim.

No further information is available.

