La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant involved in pursuit dies from crash

A sergeant with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office died after being involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, the sheriff said on Oct. 11.

Sergeant Michael Rudd was involved in the pursuit of a driver on eastbound I-10 near milepost 37 when he was struck by a driver, says Sheriff William Ponce.

He adds, "Sergeant Rudd was transported to Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Rudd served in La Paz County since 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in March of 2021. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Ponce said.

Officers from the Quartzsite Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were also involved in the pursuit.

"A tough day for Law Enforcement & everyone in #AZ, we are saddened by the news of yet another line of duty death. Our thoughts are with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office after the death of Sergeant Michael Rudd earlier today," Peoria Police said.

La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce and Sergeant Michael Rudd. Rudd died in a crash early Monday morning during a pursuit. Photo courtesy of the La Paz County Sheriff's Office

