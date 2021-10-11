La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant involved in pursuit dies from crash

Expand / Collapse search
Blowing Dust Warning
from MON 3:21 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
23
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant involved in pursuit dies from crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant involved in pursuit dies from crash

Sergeant Michael Rudd with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office died after being involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, the sheriff said on Oct. 11.

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. - A sergeant with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office died after being involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, the sheriff said on Oct. 11.

Sergeant Michael Rudd was involved in the pursuit of a driver on eastbound I-10 near milepost 37 when he was struck by a driver, says Sheriff William Ponce.

He adds, "Sergeant Rudd was transported to Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Rudd served in La Paz County since 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in March of 2021. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Ponce said.

Officers from the Quartzsite Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were also involved in the pursuit.

"A tough day for Law Enforcement & everyone in #AZ, we are saddened by the news of yet another line of duty death. Our thoughts are with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office after the death of Sergeant Michael Rudd earlier today," Peoria Police said.

La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce and Sergeant Michael Rudd. Rudd died in a crash early Monday morning during a pursuit. Photo courtesy of the La Paz County Sheriff's Office

La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce and Sergeant Michael Rudd. Rudd died in a crash early Monday morning during a pursuit. Photo courtesy of the La Paz County Sheriff's Office

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: