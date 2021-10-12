Crews begin to clear out hoarder house in Peoria at center of rat infestation problem

On Oct. 12, crews in Peoria began to clear out and clean a property that's believed to be responsible for a rat infestation in the area.

The rat infestation problem has troubled the neighborhood after the body of a woman was found inside the home, which is near 87th Avenue and Bell Road. Police said there was a hoarder-type situation inside the home, and body camera video from a Peoria Police officer showed large piles of random items inside, making it hard to walk through the home.

The woman who lived inside the home died several weeks prior. "She refused help, and she wouldn’t even let family inside of the house," said Megan Lorts, who lives in the area.

In the days after the body was discovered, people living in the area were dealing with the infestation. The woman had been breeding rats to feed her pet pythons, and after she died, the rat population got out of control and spread through the neighborhood.

"I have 50 of them in our yard at least. I have video and pictures of them by my front door," said Lorts. "I have to carry my kids out when we leave the house, which isn’t often because we're scared to leave."

"Hundreds if not thousands of rats up and down our street, in our backyards, in our garages," said Justin Grubb. "It's disgusting. It is. It's absolutely disgusting."

All-day effort involved about a dozen workers

During the cleanup effort, crews, donning protective gears and gas masks, removed all of the items and debris that accumulated inside the home over the years, as well as removing dead rats from inside the home.

"We have hired a biohazard removal team in order to complete the whole process, to clean what was living in there and what was left in there from the hoarding and trash components, so they’re suiting up in order to safely remove what's in there," said City of Peoria Human Services Director Chris Hallett.

Four dumpsters were filled up so far.

"It was worse than a dead body smell, so it was pretty gross," said Lorts.

Contractors sealed the home and fumigated it. After the rat problem was alleviated, the cleanup effort began.

"We’ve never had a case where the occupant has died while having an exorbitant number of pets, feeder rats, and whatever else was in there, amongst the debris of hoarding," said Hallett.

Cleanup efforts are expected to wrap up by the end of the day on Oct. 12, or on Oct. 13.

