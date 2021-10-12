Scottsdale PD: Man accused of attacking people, cars with baseball bat

article

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a man after he allegedly attacked people and vehicles at a trailhead on Monday.

According to a tweet made by the department, Wesley Abeita was arrested on Oct. 12.

"He has been booked on numerous charges, including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Damage," read a portion of the tweet.

According to police, Abeita allegedly attacked people and vehicles with a baseball bat at the Gateway Trailhead, which is located near Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.

The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of Oct. 11. Police officials accuse Abeita of attacking parked vehicles and a woman while she was seated in her parked car.

"Witnesses attempted to stop the assault by throwing rocks at Abeita, who then turned on them and attacked their vehicle, which forced them to flee for their own safety. Abeita was gone when officers arrived," read a portion of a statement released by Scottsdale Police.

The female victim, according to police, was taken to the hospital by family members. She suffered serious injuries.

Abeita, according to police, was seen at the trailhead parking lot on the morning of Oct. 12. He allegedly admitted to a Scottsdale city employee of burglarizing a city vehicle parked in the area. Police later took Abeita into custody at around 8:20 a.m.

