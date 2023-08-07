Expand / Collapse search
Morocco bus crash leaves at least 24 dead

Published 
World
Associated Press

At least 24 killed after bus plunges Into Moroccan ravine

At least 24 people were killed when a bus crashed into a ravine in Morocco’s Azilal province on Sunday, August 6, local media reported.

RABAT, Morocco (AP) - At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country.

According to local authorities, cited by Morocco's official news agency MAP, the accident happened when a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to the weekly market in the small town of Demnate, in central Morocco.

Authorities, along with the Royal Gendarmerie and Civil Protection, mobilized to the scene to begin rescue operations.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

A bus crash in August last year left 23 people dead east of Casablanca.

In 2015, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying a delegation of young athletes in southern Morocco on Friday killed 33 people.