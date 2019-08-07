Mother, 2 young children missing in NJ

article

Police in West Orange are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her two children.

Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, and the children were last seen on Monday at about 6:30 a.m. leaving their home on foot.

Jasir Goulbourne, 2, was in a diaper and Saheed Baksh, 6, was wearing pajama shorts.

The trio likely had a Mickey Mouse stroller with them, said police.

Gabrielle Goulbourne is described by police as five feet, one-inch tall and about 110 lbs. She has a light complexion, medium build and a Mohawk-style hair cut.

Jasir Goulbourne's hair is cut short.

Saheed Baksh was wearing a white tank top and has a short hair cut. He walks with a limp from an injury to his left big toe.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to call the West Orange Police at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.