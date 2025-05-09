Mother-daughter duo launches portable air conditioning business for summer emergencies

The Brief A new business in the Valley is providing same-day relief for homes with broken A/C units. The mother-daughter duo that started the business said the exact situation happened to them, leaving the family without an A/C solution for four days. The business was started by 29-year-old ASU graduate Hannah Perrine.



A new business is aiming to deliver cool relief to your home as triple-digit temperatures are on the way.

It's called Cool Relief Rentals and run by a pretty cool mother-daughter duo based here in the Valley.

What we know:

During the hot summer months in the Valley, reliable air conditioning is a must.

If your unit breaks down, trying to get it replaced isn't always quick. That's where Cool Relief Rentals wants to help.

What they're saying:

"So we come in, we bring these units in, and then we install them," said Hannah Perrine. "We install the window panels into the window. It's a very clean installation, so we're not affecting any paint in the home. Then we hook up the hose. It brings in cool air."

Hannah is a 29-year-old ASU graduate.

She started her company after having the A/C break in her home.

The Scottsdale-native provides same-day delivery of temporary portable air conditioning units to prevent others from being in the same situation she was in.

"Our A/C, to be fixed, was going to take about four days. So I was without cool relief for four days and I asked him what the solution was and my only solution was going to a hotel or a family member's house, but unfortunately for us, that wasn't an option," said Perrine.

Why you should care:

Being able to rent an A/C unit adds a level of convenience for people and pets that need to stay in the comfort of their own home.

Another perk of the A/C business is preventing heat illnesses and sometimes even deaths of people who don't have functioning A/C's.

"They said often times for replacing a unit, especially in the peak of summer, those can take upwards of weeks," said Perrine. "You need labor. You need parts. You need the units and there's also thousands of other people that are needing the same thing."

Local perspective:

Prices start at $30 a day for the smallest unit.

They have three sizes to choose from to ensure everyone stays cool in the heat.