Motorcycle ride from LA to NYC underway to honor 9/11 firefighters

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County

Motorcycle ride from LA to NYC underway to honor 9/11 firefighters

By CNS Author
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
September 11
City News Service

Motorcycle ride from LA to NYC underway to honor September 11, 2001 firefighters

LOS ANGELES - A group of motorcyclists began a cross-country ride to New York City Monday from the Los Angeles Fire Department's training center to honor the memory of the first responders who lost their lives while trying to save others during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas and Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club president Jack Wise were on hand to kick off the ride at about 6:30 a.m. at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park.

snapshot-2021-08-30T095118.979.jpg

LAFD Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas (FOX 11)

"The men and women of the LAFD remember the 343 New York City firefighters killed that day as they were rushing into those two doomed buildings -- as everyone else was rushing to get out," Terrazas said.

"We remember the 23 NYPD officers and 37 Port Authority police officers," Terrazas added. "They sacrificed their lives so others could live."

The event took place at the World Trade Center Memorial at the LAFD training center -- a 23-ton, approximately 22-foot-tall steel column that was originally part of the lobby structure of the World Trade Center, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Believed to be the largest remnant of the attacks on the West Coast, it now rests safely on reinforced concrete pilings that sink nearly 30 feet below ground," Scott said.

After opening remarks, Terrazas joined the three dozen motorcyclists for the first few miles of the ride, Scott said. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.