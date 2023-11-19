Motorcyclist dead following crash in North Phoenix: PD

A crash that happened on the afternoon of Nov. 19 left a motorcyclist dead, according to Phoenix Police officials.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the crash happened in the area of 25th Street and Bell Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:50 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Christian Dupont, with serious injuries.

"Dupont was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials said the other driver involved in the crash remained on scene after the crash.

"Preliminary information suggests that Dupont was eastbound on Bell Road when he collided with a vehicle that was left onto 25th Street," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Map of the Incident Scene