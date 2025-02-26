Motorcyclist hospitalized following hit-and-run crash: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were sent to the area of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a crash.
"When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle involved left the scene prior to their arrival," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police. "The vehicle involved that left the scene was found nearby unoccupied."
The motorcyclist, identified by police as an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing.