Motorcyclist hospitalized following hit-and-run crash: Phoenix PD

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened on Feb. 25 in the area of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road. A male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were sent to the area of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a crash.

"When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle involved left the scene prior to their arrival," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police. "The vehicle involved that left the scene was found nearby unoccupied."

The motorcyclist, identified by police as an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the incident happened