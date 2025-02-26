Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist hospitalized following hit-and-run crash: Phoenix PD

Published  February 26, 2025 6:52am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Motorcyclist hurt following hit-and-run in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating, after a motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.
    • The crash happened on Feb. 25 in the area of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • A male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were sent to the area of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a crash.

"When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle involved left the scene prior to their arrival," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police. "The vehicle involved that left the scene was found nearby unoccupied."

The motorcyclist, identified by police as an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the incident happened

