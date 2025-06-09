Motorcyclist killed in crash at Apache Junction intersection
article
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A crash between a motorcycle and truck on Monday morning in the far East Valley left one person dead.
What we know:
According to Apache Junction Police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Ray Avenue.
Traffic in the area was diverted due to the crash.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown. The motorcyclist was not identified.
Map of where the crash happened