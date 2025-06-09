Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash at Apache Junction intersection

Published  June 9, 2025 12:48pm MST
A motorcyclist died in a crash on June 9 at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Ray Avenue, Apache Junction Police said. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A crash on June 9 in Apache Junction left a motorcyclist dead.
    • The crash happened at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Ray Avenue.
    • The motorcyclist was not identified.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A crash between a motorcycle and truck on Monday morning in the far East Valley left one person dead.

What we know:

According to Apache Junction Police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Ray Avenue.

Traffic in the area was diverted due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. The motorcyclist was not identified.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Apache Junction Police Department

