Motorcyclist killed in crash at Apache Junction intersection

article

The Brief A crash on June 9 in Apache Junction left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Ray Avenue. The motorcyclist was not identified.



A crash between a motorcycle and truck on Monday morning in the far East Valley left one person dead.

What we know:

According to Apache Junction Police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Ray Avenue.

Traffic in the area was diverted due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. The motorcyclist was not identified.

Map of where the crash happened