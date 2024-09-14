Mountain biker rescued off Scottsdale hiking trail for heat exhaustion

article

A mountain biker had to be helped off a trail in Scottsdale after spending more than three hours on a trail in temperatures over 100°, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The biker was helped off the trail in a UTV after rescue teams had to venture three miles into the trail to find him.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Scottsdale Fire Department photo)

"When temperatures soar you need to make sure you're hydrated, protected and don't overheat," Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio wrote in a release.

The rescue happened off Alma School Parkway near the Brown's Ranch Trailhead.