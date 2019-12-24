Mournful Christmas Eve for family after boy hit and killed by van in Carrollton

The family of a boy hit and killed by a van in Carrollton on Monday is spending Christmas Eve mourning his untimely death.

Family and friends of Victor Garcia stopped by the growing memorial at the crash site on Tuesday to pay their respects.

Flowers, stuffed animals and a picture of a smiling Victor mark the sidewalk where the 12-year-old was killed while walking home with his mother and 7-year-old nephew on Monday afternoon.

“I’m feeling really sad that he had to pass away and it’s really sad that he doesn’t get to spend Christmas with his family,” said Valeria Zamora, Victor’s friend.

There were no new updates from Carrollton police on Tuesday as the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say the driver told investigators he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that suddenly stopped in front of him. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

FOX4 spoke with Victor's older brother by phone on Tuesday, and he described what happened and how the family is coping.

“They all three were standing on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street and all of a sudden my little brother yells at my mom, ‘Be careful mom,’ and he pushed her away,” Adrian Garcia said.

Adrian says his mother was unharmed. His nephew was taken to the hospital as a precaution, as he suffered minor injuries but was released and is now home.

Adrian said the holidays will be tough for his mother.

“I could say she’s doing a little better but every time someone that she has not seen walks into the house it’s just that pain comes back again,” Adrian said.

The Garcia family is now forced to spend Christmas planning Victor’s funeral.

“I think it’s going to be really hard,” said Diego Rena, who lives near the family. “The mother has all the presents for him already and can’t do anything with him.”

Adrian said the family is asking for prayers this holiday season.

“We’re all devastated. We cannot believe it happened,” Adrian said. “We’re all wishing it was a nightmare and we wake up.”

Adrian said he wants justice for his little brother, but the driver has not been charged with any crime and police have not indicated they plan to file any charges.