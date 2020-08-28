Moviegoers return to Harkins Theatres as it reopens in Arizona

For the first time in a long time, you can catch a movie on the big screen as Harkins Theatres reopens for the first time since March. But like most things in life, the experience might seem a little different.

"When was the last time you went to the movies?"

"Uh, six months ago."

A day at the movies is a fun, family activity for Aurora Torres and her son, Alex. Or at least it was until everything shut down.

Now that theaters are back open, the family was ready to go again.

"Everything nowadays is a little different. But as long as we're understanding, it's good. It's been more of an adjustment for the kids," Torres said.

Everything looks mostly the same, including the popcorn.

"I'm going to eat the whole bag."

But things are different. At Harkins, masks will be required. The seating will all be reserved and spaced out. And you'll see more plexiglass between staff.

But being able to catch a flick again was a good feeling for some.

"It wasn't bad at all. No different than what we've been doing. I'd say come on out."

Harkins says if you forget your mask, they'll have one for you. But if you don't want to wear one at all, they ask you to hold off on the theater until mask ordinances lighten up.