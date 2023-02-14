Expand / Collapse search
MSU mass shooting suspect identified; 5 victims remain in critical condition

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 2 Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police investigating the mass shooting at Michigan State University have identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. 

A resident of Lansing, McRae died after shooting himself following a widespread manhunt in East Lansing that extended to the state's capital.

McRae was found after a tip from a vigilant resident of the community saw a photo of the possible shooter and reported it to police. MSU Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman also confirmed a search warrant was executed at a residence affiliated with the suspect shooter.

Police still don't know why McRae opened fire on students at MSU.

Michigan State University Shooting: 3 killed and 5 injured, suspect dead, and shelter-in-place order lifted

"We have absolutely no idea what the motive was," said Rozman Tuesday morning. "The 43-year-old suspect had no affiliation to the school, he was not a student, staff or faculty member."

The suspect was encountered by police at 11:35 p.m. in the city of Lansing. 

According to police, McRae turned the gun on himself as officers got neared him. Rozman would not go into details about the interaction. He also said crime scenes were still being analyzed at the university.

More: Michigan State University shooting: What we know about the suspect

He did confirm a weapon was recovered.

Fatal shootings were reported in both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, which are less than a block from one another. 

'You thought you'd be safe'; Students react to mass shooting at MSU

Several students who spoke with FOX 2 expressed a state of shock at what the university had just gone through as hundreds of police descended on the campus and kids were ordered to shelter in place.

A total of eight people were shot. Three have died and five others remain in critical condition. Four of the victims brought into Sparrow Hospital in Lansing required surgery. 

All victims were students at MSU.

