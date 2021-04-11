Multiple lanes closed on Loop 303 due to a fatal crash

article

Southbound lanes on Loop 303 were closed Sunday afternoon due to a fatal crash near Bethany Home Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is narrowed to one lane after the Glendale Avenue off-ramp and drivers should expect delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes after the crash at milepost 108.

ADOT officials stated, "Motorists are advised to consider delaying travel or to use alternate routes, for example, exiting before Glendale Avenue at Northern, Olive or Peoria avenues and using city streets to go south."

rizona Department of Public Safety officials stated, "Initial information is this will be a one vehicle rollover involving one fatality."

The person's name has not been released.