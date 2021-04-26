Multiple people shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix

During the early morning hours of April 26, police say a shooting took place near 92nd Drive and Hazelwood.

Four people were shot and two of them were transported to an area hospital, and one man later died, according to Phoenix Police.

No details about what led up to the shooting, or if there is a search for a suspect or suspects have been released.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

