Multiple people shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix PD investigates fatal shooting

PHOENIX - During the early morning hours of April 26, police say a shooting took place near 92nd Drive and Hazelwood.

Four people were shot and two of them were transported to an area hospital, and one man later died, according to Phoenix Police.

No details about what led up to the shooting, or if there is a search for a suspect or suspects have been released. 


 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

