Multiple shot in attempted armed robbery in Tempe

The Brief Multiple people were shot in Tempe after an attempted armed robbery near Tempe Town Lake late on Oct. 10. The incident began when several suspects tried to rob two victims who were riding a scooter at gunpoint.



Multiple people were shot in Tempe following an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 10, according to Tempe police.

What we know:

Around 11:42 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 700 West Rio Salado Parkway.

Police said two victims were riding on a scooter along the south side of Tempe Town Lake, when they were approached by several suspects.

The suspects tried to rob one of the victims at gunpoint.

When the victims shot at the suspects, one suspect shot back.

Dig deeper:

Police located the suspects after they initially fled the area.

One victim and two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, pending investigation.

