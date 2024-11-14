Murder sentence of 14-year-old leaves friends of Hailey Stephens unsatisfied

article

A 14-year-old was sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for the murder of a Casa Grande girl.

17-year-old Hailey Stephens was caught in the crossfire at a house party last November and did not survive.

It was a very emotional day in the courtroom when the sentencing came down.

Hailey's parents were there and her best friends sat right behind them.

"It was traumatic. Definitely having to go through the whole process again," said Hailey's friend, Kylie Mendoza.

"It was emotional for everybody there," said Georgia Kaliotzakis, another friend of Hailey's.

A 14-year-old boy from Coolidge, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, will stay behind bars until his 18th birthday for the murder of Stephens.

"I kind of told the judge if I was able to ask the juvenile questions, I’d ask him why did he aim at us? Does he ever feel guilty? Does he ever think about it? Does he sit in his own thoughts and just feel bad?" said Mendoza.

Georgia and Kylie, Hailey's best friends, were with her when the shooting broke out at a Casa Grande house party last November.

Kylie was shot in the arm. Hailey was shot in the head and died.

"When I’m in my own thoughts or by myself, you sit there and you think about it, you really think about it and think what could I have done differently but we were just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Kylie Mendoza.

Four years in juvenile detention isn't enough time in their eyes. The 14-year-old shooter was unable to be tried as an adult under Arizona law.

"You took the life of somebody and you get to walk free while they don’t," said Georgia.

Kylie echoed Georgia's sentiment.

"Justice I feel like for all of us is a lifetime sentence," she said.

Hailey was months away from graduation. She wanted to attend ASU and planned to tryout for the cheer team.

Her legacy will live on through her group of best friends.

"Hailey was part of our lives and who we are today and if we are not honoring her, then what’s the point of everything?" said Georgia.

Later this month will mark one year since the deadly shooting.

Family and friends of Hailey will gather next Saturday for a balloon release.