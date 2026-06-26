Murder-suicide in Phoenix; another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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From Phoenix Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide, to TMZ saying it got another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Police investigating a double shooting in Phoenix
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The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Friday afternoon. It happened near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.
2. TMZ receives another Nancy Guthrie tip
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A person claiming to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie's abductors has contacted TMZ again. The message claims a secured phone holds videos, photos, names, and ages of the suspects.
3. Woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief
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An Arizona woman faces up to a decade in prison after admitting she used fake businesses to try and steal over $7.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
4. Major fentanyl sentencing in Arizona
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A rare, historic use of Arizona's strict "lethal fentanyl" law ends with a prison sentence for a notorious overdose death at a Tempe car wash.
5. Phoenix house fire leaves a family without a home
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Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters contained a large house fire to the east side of a Paradise Valley property after responding to attic flames early Friday morning.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on our windy weather this weekend that's making for dangerous fire conditions.
Get the full forecast