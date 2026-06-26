Murder-suicide in Phoenix; another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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From Phoenix Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide, to TMZ saying it got another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Police investigating a double shooting in Phoenix

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2. TMZ receives another Nancy Guthrie tip

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3. Woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief

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4. Major fentanyl sentencing in Arizona

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5. Phoenix house fire leaves a family without a home

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