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Murder-suicide in Phoenix; another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 26, 2026 6:07 PM MST
Published June 26, 2026 6:07 PM MST
article

From Phoenix Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide, to TMZ saying it got another tip in the Nancy Guthrie case, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Police investigating a double shooting in Phoenix

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Shooting leaves two dead in Phoenix murder-suicide, PD says
article

Shooting leaves two dead in Phoenix murder-suicide, PD says

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Friday afternoon. It happened near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

2. TMZ receives another Nancy Guthrie tip

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Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new email claiming to have video evidence of suspect
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Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new email claiming to have video evidence of suspect

A person claiming to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie's abductors has contacted TMZ again. The message claims a secured phone holds videos, photos, names, and ages of the suspects.

3. Woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief

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Arizona woman pleads guilty to stealing $7.7M in COVID relief
article

Arizona woman pleads guilty to stealing $7.7M in COVID relief

An Arizona woman faces up to a decade in prison after admitting she used fake businesses to try and steal over $7.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

4. Major fentanyl sentencing in Arizona

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Drug dealer who left buyer on 'bad trip' to die at Tempe car wash sentenced in landmark 'Lethal Fentanyl' case
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Drug dealer who left buyer on 'bad trip' to die at Tempe car wash sentenced in landmark 'Lethal Fentanyl' case

A rare, historic use of Arizona's strict "lethal fentanyl" law ends with a prison sentence for a notorious overdose death at a Tempe car wash.

5. Phoenix house fire leaves a family without a home

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House fire in Paradise Valley leaves 4 displaced
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House fire in Paradise Valley leaves 4 displaced

Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters contained a large house fire to the east side of a Paradise Valley property after responding to attic flames early Friday morning.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Fire danger is high this weekend in Arizona
Fire danger is high this weekend in Arizona

Fire danger is high this weekend in Arizona

FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on our windy weather this weekend that's making for dangerous fire conditions.

Get the full forecast

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