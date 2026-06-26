Arizona weather forecast: Wind advisories and red flag warnings issued statewide

The Brief Arizona temperatures are expected to drop through the weekend as a high-pressure system departs eastward. Drier air will elevate fire development risks to critical levels across the state as strong winds increase. Red flag warnings and wind advisories have been issued for northern and southeastern Arizona through Sunday.



While the temperatures will begin to fall this weekend, the winds are increasing.

Friday and the Weekend:

The dome of high pressure responsible for our 110 temperatures the last several days has started to depart. It will continue to slip eastward through Friday, and Arizona temperatures will drop through the weekend. The forecast high remains near 109 in Phoenix on Friday, but 106 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

The humidity will also drop as the area of high pressure exits. As drier air pushes in from the west, a last gasp of isolated showers near the Valley and around southern Arizona is possible Friday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible in far eastern Arizona by Friday afternoon and evening. The entire state dries out over the weekend and remains dry into early next week.

Dig deeper:

The most important element of the forecast for the next several days will be the winds. An area of low pressure will run against the West Coast and move inland this weekend. As this happens, mild air drops over Arizona and winds increase. Gusts turn to 20–30 mph in Phoenix on Friday afternoon and 35–45 mph in Flagstaff. By the weekend, gusts will reach 40–50+ mph in northern Arizona. Gusts remain around 20–30 mph in Phoenix.

Due to the dry conditions taking back over the state combined with the strong winds, the risk of fire development is elevated to critical across Arizona. There is a red flag warning for northern Arizona Friday through Sunday, and Saturday through Sunday for southeastern Arizona. A top concern will be the continued spread of the Sycamore and Pocket fires.

Wind advisories are in place Friday for northern Arizona, as well as a Lake Wind Advisory for along the Colorado near Lake Havasu. Another Wind Advisory will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening for northern Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)