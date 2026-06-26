Arizona weather forecast: Wind advisories and red flag warnings issued statewide

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: Wind advisories and red flag warnings issued statewide

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather Forecast
Published June 26, 2026 7:42 AM MST
Published June 26, 2026 7:42 AM MST
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26

Happy Friday! This weekend in the Valley will be breezy and warm, with highs in the triple digits.

The Brief

    • Arizona temperatures are expected to drop through the weekend as a high-pressure system departs eastward.
    • Drier air will elevate fire development risks to critical levels across the state as strong winds increase.
    • Red flag warnings and wind advisories have been issued for northern and southeastern Arizona through Sunday.

PHOENIX - While the temperatures will begin to fall this weekend, the winds are increasing.

Friday and the Weekend:

The dome of high pressure responsible for our 110 temperatures the last several days has started to depart. It will continue to slip eastward through Friday, and Arizona temperatures will drop through the weekend. The forecast high remains near 109 in Phoenix on Friday, but 106 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

The humidity will also drop as the area of high pressure exits. As drier air pushes in from the west, a last gasp of isolated showers near the Valley and around southern Arizona is possible Friday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible in far eastern Arizona by Friday afternoon and evening. The entire state dries out over the weekend and remains dry into early next week.

Dig deeper:

The most important element of the forecast for the next several days will be the winds. An area of low pressure will run against the West Coast and move inland this weekend. As this happens, mild air drops over Arizona and winds increase. Gusts turn to 20–30 mph in Phoenix on Friday afternoon and 35–45 mph in Flagstaff. By the weekend, gusts will reach 40–50+ mph in northern Arizona. Gusts remain around 20–30 mph in Phoenix.

Due to the dry conditions taking back over the state combined with the strong winds, the risk of fire development is elevated to critical across Arizona. There is a red flag warning for northern Arizona Friday through Sunday, and Saturday through Sunday for southeastern Arizona. A top concern will be the continued spread of the Sycamore and Pocket fires.

Wind advisories are in place Friday for northern Arizona, as well as a Lake Wind Advisory for along the Colorado near Lake Havasu. Another Wind Advisory will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening for northern Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

sat rad

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

tomorrow

rainfall

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location.
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
  • Sip cool water if person is alert.
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts, and from the National Weather Service.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNews