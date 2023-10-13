NASA, SpaceX Psyche mission launches to explore metal-rich asteroid in deep space

NASA and SpaceX launched a spacecraft into space on Friday morning – one that will travel for the next six years en route to a metal-rich asteroid, called "Psyche."

The "Psyche" asteroid is located 2.2 billion miles away between Jupiter and Mars, according to NASA's website. Once it reaches the asteroid in 2019, it will spend 26 months – slightly longer than two years – in orbit, "mapping and studying Psyche's properties."

The rocket launched Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch a recap of the launch in the video player above.

NASA and SpaceX planned to launch the mission earlier this week, but had to postpone the launch twice due to severe thunderstorms and unfavorable weather conditions in Florida.

"The mission will also demonstrate NASA’s first deep space test of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system – high-bandwidth optical communications through space and back to Earth – from distances far exceeding the Moon – using a near-infrared laser," according to SpaceX's website.

NASA said the Psyche astroid "appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," which is considered to be the early building blocks of our solar system.

"Deep within rocky, terrestrial planets - including Earth - scientists infer the presence of metallic cores, but these lie unreachably far below the planets' rocky mantles and crusts. Because we cannot see or measure Earth's core directly, Psyche offers a unique window into the violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planet," NASA said.

NASA said the mission was being led by Arizona State University.