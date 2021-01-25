Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
12
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 11:45 AM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Navajo Nation implements revised COVID-19 lockdown

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths as a revised public health order is set to take effect.

The latest figures released Jan. 25 bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,484 with 973 known deaths.

Beginning Monday, the tribe is extending its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Nation is also lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tribal officials said more than 228,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Arizona reports 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths
slideshow

Arizona reports 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths

The latest numbers increased Arizona’s totals to 722,574 cases and 12,238 known deaths since the pandemic began.

State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions
slideshow

State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Thousands each day are getting vaccinated at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and health officials say they need more vaccine doses from the federal government.