Navajo Nation: No new COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - Navajo Nation health officials report 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

The latest figures released Oct. 24 bring the total number of cases to 11,217 with the known death toll remaining at 574.

Tribal health officials said 121,274 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,466 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

