Navajo Nation reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe’s totals to 39,403 cases and 1,542 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Tribal health officials had reported 38 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said some public health experts believe the newly discovered omicron variant is already in the U.S.

Nez has again called for everyone in Indian Country to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.







