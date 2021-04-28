Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

The Navajo Nation on April 27 reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago remained at 30,467 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of known deaths stayed at 1,273.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health loosened some virus-driven restrictions and transition to "yellow status."

Restaurants will be allowed to have in-door dining at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity.

Parks will be permitted to open at 25% capacity but only for residents and employees.

Navajo casinos will be able to open at 50% capacity, but only for residents and staff as well.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated. But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

