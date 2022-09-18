Navajo police seek person of interest in Window Rock bank robbery
article
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - The Navajo Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a bank robbery in Window Rock.
Officers responded to a silent alarm at a Wells Fargo just before noon on Sept. 16.
"On their arrival, the officers confirmed with employees the bank was robbed," police said in a statement. "The suspect fled the area on foot."
Police identified a person of interest who was seen running from the bank. He was described as a 5'9", medium-built man wearing a black ball cap, black sweater, white T-shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
The man was also seen carrying a black bag with a bright green shoulder strap bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Window Rock Police Department at (928) 871-6111.