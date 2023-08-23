Need a side gig? Arizona State Fair is hiring

The Arizona State Fair is set to kick off on Sept. 22, and there are plenty of job openings available for those looking to make some extra cash.

Most openings are for general laborers, maintenance, ticket sellers and customer service representatives. Positions start at $16 an hour.

A job fair is being held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Those interested need to bring two forms of ID and be at least 18 years old for most positions, but teens as young as 16 can apply.

"Be it for the holidays, a vacation, a special purchase, help with school, or just to pay some bills – this is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a temporary job through the end of October," fair officials said on Instagram. "Some positions may turn into full-time positions AND new employees who shine may be asked to do events throughout the year."

The fun begins Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 29.

Learn more here: https://azstatefair.com/jobs-internships/

Arizona State Fairgrounds: