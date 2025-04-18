Expand / Collapse search

Neighbors remember Phoenix woman killed; child actor arrested at ski resort l Morning News Brief

Published  April 18, 2025 9:57am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Getty Images and KSAZ-TV)

Neighbors are remembering a Phoenix woman who was allegedly killed by her son; an actor is accused of public intoxication and cocaine possession stemming from his arrest at a ski resort; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 18.

1. ‘She was a unique individual’

Neighbors say Sue Morse was an internationally known artist who was tragically shot and killed by her son in a historic Phoenix neighborhood.

2. Child actor arrested

Haley Joel Osment was arrested at Mammoth Mountain on April 8.

3. Woman scammed out of $82K

Apache Junction Police are sending a warning to watch out for cyber fraud after two men were arrested for targeting an 86-year-old.

4. Stabbing leads to pursuit

Two suspects were hospitalized following a stabbing early Friday morning near Alma School and Broadway Road that led to a short police pursuit, police said.

5. Prison visits canceled

Arizona prisons on lockdown through Easter weekend

Several Arizona state prisons are on lockdown through Easter weekend, according to the department of corrections. All visitations have been suspended, and visits were canceled at multiple units in prisons across the state. The reason for the lockdown is unknown.

Today's weather

We're watching two systems, one from the west and another from the north. The two will combine on Friday, allowing for rain chances, cooler temperatures, and windy weather across the state.

