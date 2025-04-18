Neighbors remember Phoenix woman killed; child actor arrested at ski resort l Morning News Brief

article

Neighbors are remembering a Phoenix woman who was allegedly killed by her son; an actor is accused of public intoxication and cocaine possession stemming from his arrest at a ski resort; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 18.

1. ‘She was a unique individual’

Featured article

2. Child actor arrested

Featured article

3. Woman scammed out of $82K

Featured article

4. Stabbing leads to pursuit

Featured article

5. Prison visits canceled

Today's weather